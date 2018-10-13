POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Liberty:

GIRARD

Oct. 7

Arrest: Officers picked up Anthony B. Guy, 20, as he walked near North Avenue. Guy, of West Second Street, Girard, was wanted on a city warrant.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Girard boy was charged with the crime after his father alleged that during a heated argument, the teen punched the accuser’s back as well as the back of his neck, leaving red welts.

Oct. 8

Arrest: Brookfield police handed to Girard authorities Dakota J. Frantz, 26, of Shippenville, Pa., who was wanted on a city warrant.

Trespassing: Authorities responded to a complaint about possible illegal dumping on property off U.S. Route 422, where they reportedly found two men who claimed they had the property owner’s permission to cut down trees and dispose of brush, though it was discovered the two had not been authorized to dump the debris, a report said.

Harassment: An East Liberty Street girl and her mother reported the teen’s former boyfriend, 18, has engaged in continual online communications with the girl since they had ended their relationship.

Oct. 9

Altercation: An officer on patrol near North Avenue reported seeing a disturbance on a school bus in which one student reportedly had punched another, though neither was injured.

Theft: A man noticed his Ohio driver’s license missing from his South Elruth Court apartment.

Menacing: An East Prospect Street woman alleged an acquaintance banged on her door, then threatened to harm her.

Drugs: A traffic stop on North State Street resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Adam G. Wheeler, 21, of Russell Avenue, Niles, with drug abuse after police alleged Wheeler admitted having a small bag of suspected marijuana under his seat.

Harassment: A Youngstown man said he received two unwanted calls while in Girard.

Oct. 10

Arrest: Officers took Robert Kwiecinski, 39, into custody on a Girard warrant. Kwiecinski, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, also was charged with resisting arrest when, authorities said, he ran from police.

Oct. 11

Theft by deception: An Olive Street man told police he received an email regarding a job that supposedly paid $500 per week, followed by a text message advising him to deposit a $3,500 check he was to get before returning $3,000 of that amount, all of which he realized was a scam.

Theft/criminal mischief: An East Howard Street woman discovered a window to her Jeep vehicle had been smashed, and that an auxiliary audio cable was missing.

Oct. 12

Assault: A Mohawk Drive woman alleged a man slapped her face and choked her during an argument.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 100 block of South Elruth Court, from which prescription medication was missing.

LIBERTY

Oct. 7

Aggravated menacing: A worker for an East Liberty Street church noticed someone had left a sealed envelope with a card that contained a reference to the Ku Klux Klan, and that displayed a swastika and other cryptic communications.

Drugs: Police in the 2800 block of Belmont Avenue pulled over then charged Zackary Muir, 24, of Belmont, Youngstown, with drug abuse after alleging having found a hypodermic needle with a yellow fluid. Also taken into custody was Randall B. Loyd, 48, of Fairgreen Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Portage County warrant.

Oct. 8

Arrests: While investigating a shoplifting situation at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, police charged Heidi A. Altman, 29, of Logan Avenue, Liberty, with trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, a fourth-degree felony, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespassing and possessing drug-abuse instruments, along with Darnell J. West, 35, of Rosewood Lane, Youngstown, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Altman had in her purse another person’s food-stamps card; also, a capped syringe and two suspected crack-cocaine pipes were found, authorities alleged.

Theft: A Warren woman reported that while at a Goldie Road big-box store, a man took her cellphone.

Drugs: After pulling them over near Mansell Drive, officers charged Virgil Minniti III, 28, of Taylor Avenue, Girard, and Jonathan T. Krause, 30, of Wildfern Drive, with drug abuse. Found were a bag containing an item consistent with LSD, as well as a straw and a pill bottle with a white powder, a report showed.

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 500 block of Gypsy Lane, from which two TVs were stolen.

Oct. 9

Arrest: After answering a complaint in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive, officers took Zachary Bair, 28, into custody. Bair, of Arlington Street, Youngstown, was wanted on one warrant each from that city as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Attempted burglary: Someone reportedly tried to enter an Anderson-Morris Road residence through a bathroom window. A hole was found in nearby siding and the front door had been kicked, a report stated.

Oct. 10

Theft: A man told police a package containing an electronic tablet was never delivered to his Fifth Avenue home.

Theft by deception: A township man reported his elderly father, also of Liberty, received a call claiming he had won a sweepstakes drawing with instructions to send $5,000, supposedly for income-tax purposes, to someone in Snellville, Ga. The father also was told to make two additional similar installments to someone in two other locations, which resulted in a $6,000 loss, the son also told authorities.

Oct. 11

Misuse of a credit card: An official with the Liberty Fire Department found out someone without authorization had tried to use a department-owned gasoline card to buy a purse on the internet.

Theft: A Girard woman noticed her wallet missing from a shopping basket she had used at a Belmont Avenue grocery store.

Vandalism/menacing: The landlord of a Trumbull Court apartment told officers a tenant in the process of being evicted threatened her with bodily harm. The tenant also cut a refrigerator’s power cord and damaged a bathtub and a toilet, she further alleged.

Theft: A Norwood Avenue woman reported her $600 cellphone stolen, and that a township woman had changed its account number without the accuser’s permission.