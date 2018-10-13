Police: Armed man shot by officer in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwest Ohio say a man who stuck a gun out a door while police investigated a report of someone slashing tires has been shot and wounded by an officer.
The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says two officers went to an apartment Friday night, identified themselves and knocked on the door several times. He says the man after a few minutes shoved a gun out the door and pointed it at the officers, prompting one of them to step back and fire at least three rounds. Biehl says the man may have been shot twice.
Biehl says the man, who hasn’t been identified, didn’t fire any shots.
The newspaper reports the man is believed to be in serious but stable condition.
