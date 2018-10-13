BREAKING: Final: SDSU 36, YSU 7

OSU downs Minnesota 30-14


October 13, 2018 at 3:53p.m.

COLUMBUS — Quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for more than 400 yards and tossed three touchdowns as the No. 3-ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes downed a stubborn Minnesota Golden Gophers team 30-14.

