Ohio man indicted for throwing toddler against wall, killing him
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of throwing a 1-year-old boy against a wall, killing him, has pleaded not guilty to charges.
The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports 26-year-old Nicholas Catazaro, of Windham, was arraigned Friday in Portage County. He was indicted Thursday on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Leon Chehin-Merryman.
Portage County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Nelson Township mobile home Oct. 6 after the boy’s mother called 911 to report her son wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
An autopsy showed the toddler’s skull had been fractured. It is unclear what led to Catazaro’s arrest or what his relationship is with Leon’s parents.
