BREAKING: Final: SDSU 36, YSU 7

Ohio man indicted for throwing toddler against wall, killing him


October 13, 2018 at 5:13p.m.

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of throwing a 1-year-old boy against a wall, killing him, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports 26-year-old Nicholas Catazaro, of Windham, was arraigned Friday in Portage County. He was indicted Thursday on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Leon Chehin-Merryman.

Portage County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Nelson Township mobile home Oct. 6 after the boy’s mother called 911 to report her son wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy showed the toddler’s skull had been fractured. It is unclear what led to Catazaro’s arrest or what his relationship is with Leon’s parents.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900