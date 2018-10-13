Ohio man gets probation for death of infant daughter in hot car
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has received two years’ probation for the death of his 6-month-old daughter who was left in a car for more than two hours on a nearly 90-degree day in July.
The Medina Gazette reports 22-year-old Christopher Stewart, of Lodi, apologized to his wife and family for failing his responsibilities as a father during a hearing Friday in northeast Ohio’s Medina County. Stewart pleaded guilty to felony child endangering before sentencing.
Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson says Stewart forgot about his daughter, who name wasn’t revealed in court, while he attended a baseball game in Medina. Thompson called the death a “family tragedy” that didn’t warrant prison.
Stewart’s attorney said the sentence was appropriate.
Medina is about 30 miles south of Cleveland.
