Mahoning County flu-shot clinics this week
Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering flu shot clinics at several locations this week. No appointment is necessary. Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free.
The health board is a Vaccines for Children Program provider and has limited opportunities for children that are uninsured to receive the vaccine for free.
• Tuesday: 2 to 5 p.m., Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Road.
• Wednesday: 1 to 5 p.m., Struthers Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St.
• Thursday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St.
Available flu vaccines are: Ages 6 months and older, Quadrivalent, which covers four flu virus strains; and for ages 65 and older, high dose trivalent, which covers three flu virus strains.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 3, 2018 1:40 p.m.
Flu shot clinic Thursday in Austintown
- October 11, 2016 midnight
Flu-shot clinic
- January 6, 2017 midnight
Flu-shot clinic today in Austintown
- January 5, 2017 4:37 p.m.
Flu-shot clinic is Friday at Mahoning County health board office in Austintown
- February 18, 2017 3:56 p.m.
Flu clinic is Wednesday in Austintown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.