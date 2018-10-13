Mahoning County flu-shot clinics this week

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering flu shot clinics at several locations this week. No appointment is necessary. Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free.

The health board is a Vaccines for Children Program provider and has limited opportunities for children that are uninsured to receive the vaccine for free.

• Tuesday: 2 to 5 p.m., Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Road.

• Wednesday: 1 to 5 p.m., Struthers Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St.

• Thursday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St.

Available flu vaccines are: Ages 6 months and older, Quadrivalent, which covers four flu virus strains; and for ages 65 and older, high dose trivalent, which covers three flu virus strains.