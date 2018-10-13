JCPenney hiring

BOARDMAN

JCPenney will host a National Hiring Day event from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store in Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St.

Applicants will meet in the reception area on the second floor.

Before attending, job seekers should submit an application at jobs.jcp.com.

Positions for this holiday hiring event including cashiers, merchandise execution and operations.

For information, call the human resources office at 330-758-6451, ext. 254.

Slot-machine revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of $9.8 million in September, up from $9.3 million made in September 2017.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,101 slot machines, up from 1,035 last September, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, September slot-machine revenue totaled $85.7 million up from $$79.3 million in September 2017.

The state’s four casinos reported September revenue of $66.5 million, which compares with $67 million reported last September.

Facebook: Hackers accessed data from 29M accounts

NEW YORK

Facebook says hackers accessed a wide swath of information – ranging from emails and phone numbers to more personal details such as sites visited and places checked into – from millions of accounts as part of a security breach the company disclosed two weeks ago.

Twenty-nine million accounts had some form of information stolen. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts were affected, but that it didn’t know if they had been misused.

The news comes at a jittery time ahead of the midterm elections when Facebook is fighting off misuse of its site on a number of fronts . The company said Friday there’s no evidence this is related to the midterms.

Tense moments but calm crew in aborted launch, official says

MOSCOW

NASA’s chief heard one reassuring sound over the radio link after the aborted launch of a Soyuz capsule with an American and a Russian aboard.

It was U.S. astronaut Nick Hague calmly relaying information in Russian to flight controllers.

“My reaction was, ‘things aren’t going well, and he’s not speaking English,’” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters Friday, after Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin returned to the Star City training center outside Moscow from their abruptly shortened mission.

“So, in other words, he was calm, he was cool, he was collected, he was doing what he was trained to do,” said Bridenstine, who was at the Baikonur Cosmodrome to watch the launch.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 35.670.00

Aqua America, .20 36.35 -0.15

Avalon Holdings,3.150.10

Chemical Bank, .2849.16-1.62Community Health Sys, .212.62-0.04

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.23-0.27

Farmers Nat., .0714.17 -0.53

First Energy, .36 37.250.03

Fifth/Third, .1626.84-0.39

First Niles Financial, .05——

FNB Corp., .1211.91-0.34

General Motors, .3831.79-0.52

General Electric, .1212.32-0.44

Huntington Bank, .11 14.37-0.33

JP Morgan Chase, .56106.95-1.18

Key Corp, .1118.65-0.59

Macy’s, .38 33.381.26

Parker Hannifin, .76167.301.68

PNC, .75124.26-7.36

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88171.180.75

Stoneridge 24.73 0.01

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.00-0.15

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.