Hollywood 'blacklist' discussion Monday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Torch Club will sponsor a presentation on the implications of the 1950s Hollywood “blacklist” at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Hine Room at Kilcawley Center on the Youngstown State University campus.

Educator Linda Porter’s presentation, “Precious Memories How They Linger: The Backlash of the Hollywood Blacklist,” will explore the genesis of the McCarthy Era, its impact on Hollywood, and the ways in which it undermined the U.S. motion picture industry.



She will also examine how this divisive period resonates for many who are dealing with today’s political climate.

The club, which was chartered in January 1927, is an organization of professional people who gather once a month to listen to a paper presentation, while enjoying dinner, fellowship, and stimulating conversation. Those interested in reservations for Monday’s program should contact Dr. Don Butler at 330-856-5897.