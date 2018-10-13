Halftime: SDSU 16, YSU 7
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits lead the Youngstown State Penguins 16-7 at halftime in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.
Special teams figured prominently for the Penguins, who had a field goal blocked to set up the Jackrabbits' first touchdown. YSU kicker Zak Kennedy later missed a 38-yarder after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Penguins coach Bo Pelini cost his team 15 yards.
YSU's touchdown came on a screen pass from quarterback Montgomery VanGorder to running back Christian Turner.
