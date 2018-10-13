BREAKING: Final: SDSU 36, YSU 7

Final: SDSU 36, YSU 7


By Vindy Staff | October 13, 2018 at 6:43p.m.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State scored 30 unanswered points to pull away and beat Youngstown State 36-7 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday.

The Penguins led 7-6 after Montgomery VanGorder threw a touchdown pass to Christian Turner in the first quarter. But YSU (2-4, 1-2) did not score again against the Jackrabbits, who struggled defensively a week ago in a 54-51 overtime win over Indiana State.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

