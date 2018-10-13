ESPN: Browns sign WR Breshad Perriman

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Baltimore Ravens first-rounder Breshad Perriman, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns' receiving corps has been depleted, with Rashard Higgins out this week with a sprained MCL. Cleveland is also without Derrick Willies, who has a broken collarbone, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Willies is expected to go on injured reserve, but could return this season.

The Browns have only Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Rod Streater and Damion Ratley healthy for Sunday's game. Streater and Ratley have yet to catch a pass this season.

Perriman was cut by the Ravens in September and has worked out for several teams since. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 draft became the Ravens' first first-round pick to be cut before his rookie contract expired.

He managed 43 catches for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns in 27 games, never eclipsing 65 yards receiving in any game.