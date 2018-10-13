Temperatures to drop into the 30s tonight and early Sunday
Temperatures to drop into the 30s tonight
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
With the days of 80 degrees or higher in the Mahoning Valley’s rearview mirror, the temperature is expected to drop to the mid- to upper 30s late tonight and early Sunday.
Patchy frost is possible, too.
“Nothing like a wardrobe change in the course of a couple of days,” said Karen Oudeman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The high today will be near 50 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.
It gets colder overnight with not only a low in the 30s, but the possibility of patchy frost tonight and before 8 a.m. Sunday, Oudeman said.
There’s also showers likely late Sunday into early Monday.
The highs for most of next week will be in the mid- to upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s, Oudeman said.
The average high temperature for this time of the year for the Valley is 62 degrees and the average low is 43, she said.
“We’re colder than normal,” Oudeman said. “This came after several weeks of being above normal.”
