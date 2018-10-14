Brookfield golfers finish state runner-up

SUNBURY

The Brookfield High School boys golf team finished second in the Division III state tournament at Northstar Golf Club.

The Warriors finished with 617, seven strokes behind Columbus Wellington School.

Conner Stevens finished second in the state with 147. He was two strokes behind Worthington Christian's Tyler Jones.

Stevens' teammates Justin Atkinson and Anthony Clark finished fourth and fifth. Campbell's Dean Austalosh tied for 10th.

In the Division II boys tournament in Columbus, Poland senior Alex Rapp tied for 11th.

In the Division II girls tournament, Cardinal Mooney finished sixth. Hadley Spielvogel led the Cardinals with 169 to finish tied for 20th.