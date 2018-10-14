Boardman officer checked for injuries after Saturday crash
BOARDMAN — A township police officer was checked for minor injuries today at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital when his SUV was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Western Reserve Road as the SUV, traveling east on Western Reserve with lights and sirens activated, went through state Route 164 on a red light call.
According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the SUV was traveling east on Western Reserve about 11 a.m. and the vehicle that hit it was northbound on Route 164. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the driver of the second vehicle for failure to yield.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 14, 2018 midnight
Man killed, woman injured in stabbing
- October 31, 2016 1:24 p.m.
Collision snarls traffic at Market Street/U.S. 224
- August 21, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Warren man struck by vehicle and killed
- August 23, 2016 midnight
Head-on crash shuts down state Route 164
- August 20, 2017 11:24 p.m.
2-vehicle crash kills Poland man, injures 2 in Beaver Township
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.