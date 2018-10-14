Boardman officer checked for injuries after Saturday crash

BOARDMAN — A township police officer was checked for minor injuries today at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital when his SUV was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Western Reserve Road as the SUV, traveling east on Western Reserve with lights and sirens activated, went through state Route 164 on a red light call.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the SUV was traveling east on Western Reserve about 11 a.m. and the vehicle that hit it was northbound on Route 164. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the driver of the second vehicle for failure to yield.