BIRTHS


October 13, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bertha M. Anderson and Jarrod Lopez, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.

Maria Beniamen and Devlin Simpson, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.

Tashyra Glenn and Gimmill Green, Campbell, girl, Oct. 11.

Gabe and Stephanie Manginelli, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.

Kyle and Katelyn Citino, Canfield, boy, Oct. 11.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Antonio and Rachel Butler, Cortland, girl, Oct. 10.

Jeffrey and Lydia Ellerhorst, Garrettsville, boy, Oct. 10.

Kailey Engle, Warren, girl, Oct. 10.

Stephanie Nall, Warren, girl, Oct. 9.

Henry and Stephanie Perez, Warren, girl, Oct. 10.

