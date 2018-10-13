BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bertha M. Anderson and Jarrod Lopez, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.
Maria Beniamen and Devlin Simpson, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.
Tashyra Glenn and Gimmill Green, Campbell, girl, Oct. 11.
Gabe and Stephanie Manginelli, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 11.
Kyle and Katelyn Citino, Canfield, boy, Oct. 11.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Antonio and Rachel Butler, Cortland, girl, Oct. 10.
Jeffrey and Lydia Ellerhorst, Garrettsville, boy, Oct. 10.
Kailey Engle, Warren, girl, Oct. 10.
Stephanie Nall, Warren, girl, Oct. 9.
Henry and Stephanie Perez, Warren, girl, Oct. 10.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.