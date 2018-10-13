Appreciation service

youngstown

Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., will honor its pastor the Rev. Jonathan and Joyce Mitchell with an appreciation service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Special speaker will be the Rev. Lester Carter with music will under the direction of Phyllis Vivod. A fellowship meal will follow the morning worship service.

Rosary Rally

YOUNGSTOWN

The Greater Youngstown Area will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima today. An exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave. A Eucharistic procession from St. Columba Cathedral to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica will begin at 11:20. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. There also will be a recitation of the rosary. Mass will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 345 Via Mount Carmel Ave.

Community concert

YOUNGSTOWN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a community concert at 2 p.m. Sunday. Irish soprano Colleen McNally Harris will fill the sanctuary with the sounds of Celtic and sacred music. Alongside piano and flute, she will share her favorite traditional music.

Open house

YOUNGSTOWN

The Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown will have an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Masjid Al-Khair Mosque, 1670 Homewood Ave. The event includes ethnic foods, henna, face painting, jewelry and handicrafts sale. Members of the Muslim community will conduct tours of the mosque and answer questions about Islam. The event is open to the public. Contact Randa Shabayek at 330-402-0549 or Azka Malik at 330-518-6847 for details.

Church convention

YOUNGSTOWN

Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Ave., will host the 100th annual Session of the Ohio Baptist Convention starting Tuesday through Friday. The convention begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The following days’ activities begin at 9 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. For information or to register, call 330-746-1217 or visit www.OBSC1.org.

Church anniversary

CAMPBELL

Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 66 10th St., will celebrate the first anniversary of the Rev. Lee Morris and first lady Gracie Morris at 4 p.m. Sunday. The special guests will be the Rev. Willie Peterson of New Birth Kimmelbrook Baptist Church and its congregation.

125th anniversary

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will celebrate its 125th anniversary after the 10:30 a.m. service Oct. 28. This celebration is open to all members. For information, call the church office at 330-758-4513.

Autumn praise concert

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will welcome local musician Sue Deutschlander at 7 p.m. Thursday for a night of inspirational music. She will be joined by Rachel Aiken and Christine Habuda. A free-will offering will be taken.

Redeemed quartet

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, is inviting the community to a concert by the Redeemed Quartet at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. No tickets are required but free-will offerings will be accepted. For information, call the church at 330-549-2333.

Catholic artist

HUBBARD

Vince Ambrosetti, a former Catholic Artist of the Year, will be leading a Parish Mission at St. Patrick Church, 357 N. Main St. The first day, Sunday, will feature a family concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ambrosetti has performed for at least two saints. He sang his song, “Sanctuary” during communion at Mother Teresa’s funeral in Calcutta, India. He also has composed, recorded and, by invitation of the Vatican, performed for Pope John Paul II at St. Peter’s Basilica.

The other dates are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondayfocus on “Coming into the Presence of God”; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday will focus on “Resting in the Presence of God through Forgiveness, Healing and Peace”; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday the focus will be on “The Presence of God Alive Within Us from Table to World.”

Fellowship will take place in the church hall at the conclusion of each evening. Questions can be directed to the parish office at 330-534-1928.

Morning celebration

BOARDMAN

The Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, will dedicate its morning worship service to celebrating God’s faithfulness in providing the funds for the 2017-18 Faith Promise Missions Ministry Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The monthly Faith Promise Pledges for 2017-18 have enabled the church to provide support for the Timothy Downing Family as they minister in Equador, Hanna’s House 119 in North Canton, The Pregnancy Help Center in Youngstown, The Children of Promise Ministry as well as the support of One Child, 2 projects, whose purpose is to bring an end to human trafficking, Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, Stability in Crisis Ministries, and a Bible translation project.

Most recently, money was used to bring the total of a gift to provide New Testaments translated for the Chru in Vietnam to $2,000. The worship service will include speakers from some of these ministries. A check also will be presented for the total collected during the summer jar project to “Stability in Crisis Ministries.” For information, contact Barbara at 330-755-1788.

Woman’s Day

youngstown

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will host its annual Women’s Day Prayer Breakfast at 10 a.m. Oct. 20. Minister Sandra Miles will be the speaker. Tickets are available for $10 at the church. Call 330-743-1339 for information.

Free concert

SALEM

The Brass Band of the Western Reserve will perform a free concert at First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 East Second St., at 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Performers include David Mollenkopf and Jonathan Willis, trombone, and Anthony Chiporo, trumpet. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert to help defray expenses. Sponsorships or donations are welcome. Donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460 – attention Music Fund. For information, contact the church office at 330-337-9555.

Three-day celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

The Women of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, will have a three-day celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 with Evangelist Krista Tyson of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church; 7 p.m. Oct. 29 with Elder Shirrell Joe of Kingdom Keepers, Cleveland; and 7 p.m. Oct. 30 with Sister Lynn Phillips of Mount Calvary.

Grief support

LIBERTY

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, is offering “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13 at the church. Grief Share is a 13-week program that offers videos on these topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” There is discussion after each video. Contact Janice Ferry at 330-759-1924 with questions.

Guest speaker

BOARDMAN

Dr. Catherine Moran, president of the World Apostolate of Fatima Warren/Youngstown Byzantine division, will speak at St. Charles Church, (St. Matthew Room), 7345 Westview Drive, on the Pilgrim Virgin Icon of Our Lady of Fatima at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The 36-inch icon of Our Lady will be on display at the lecture. Moran has presented the Fatima message to more than 20,000 adults and children in Northeast Ohio and the tri-state area. She has been the keynote speaker in many conferences and retreats. Most of her talks are taken from her book, “The Doorway to Heaven.”

Church to host events

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host several events to commemorate Respect Life Month this month. The list of events planned: praying the rosary will take place in the chapel at noon today; blessing of a child in the womb will take place at 4 p.m. today and at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday; David Haas will perform the “I Will Bring You Home” concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and anointing of the sick will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. For information, call 330-372-2215.

Public invited

YOUNGSTOWN

Pastor Jonathan Mitchell and the Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 30 to hear Dr. Jack G. Bridges speak and sing and enjoy the rest of the worship music under the direction of the Rev. Les and Loreatha Hawkins.

