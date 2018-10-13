Academic emergency

Time line

In 2011, the state places Youngstown in academic emergency. The emergency gave rise to creation of the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission to have significant control over the district’s operation.

The first such commission disbanded in early 2015 after a new state law (House Bill 70) was enacted that created the Youngstown Plan. Under this plan, passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich, a new five-member academic commission was created. The law’s purpose is getting failing school districts out of academic emergency.

The plan’s centerpiece is appointment of a district chief executive officer by the commission. The CEO has total authority over the district and is paid by the state.

The state appoints Brian Benyo and Laura Meeks to the commission in May 2015. Barbara Brothers selected by then-Mayor John A. McNally for the commission in November 2015.

Jennifer Roller is appointed to commission in December 2015.

Benyo selected as chairman in December 2015. Teacher Vince Shivers appointed to commission by Youngstown Board of Education in April 2016.

Meeks resigns in May 2016. Commission selects Youngstown’s first CEO, Krish Mohip, in May 2016.

State appoints John Richard to the commission in May 2016, who resigns in late 2016.

Commission swears in Nick Santucci in August 2017. Also in August 2017, commission approves an $8,000 bonus for Mohip.

Benyo and Roller resign March 2 this year.

State appoints Maria Hoffmaster to the commission April 27.

Sept. 27, commission approves $6,000 bonus for Mohip just weeks after district received overall F on state report card.

Oct. 12, Mohip says he won’t renew his contract ending in July 2019.

Source: Vindicator files