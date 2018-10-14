1 dead, 1 wounded in Niles stabbing


October 13, 2018 at 7:55p.m.

NILES — One man was killed and a woman wounded and hospitalized as the result of stabbing incident in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.

Police say the female was transported to a local hospital and a male is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

