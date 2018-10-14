1 dead, 1 wounded in Niles stabbing
NILES — One man was killed and a woman wounded and hospitalized as the result of stabbing incident in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.
Police say the female was transported to a local hospital and a male is in custody.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 27, 2018 midnight
Mom, 18, sentenced to prison in fatal stabbing of 1-year-old
- June 12, 2017 12:48 p.m.
Woman stabbed on Matta Avenue on the West Side
- May 1, 2017 3:47 p.m.
Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings
- June 15, 2017 1:14 p.m.
Warren woman arraigned on charge of stabbing boyfriend
- January 4, 2018 9:56 a.m.
Man stabbed in shoulder uncooperative with Youngstown cops
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.