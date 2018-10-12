Youngstown voters to decide on 3 charter amendments

YOUNGSTOWN — City voters will see three charter amendments on the Nov. 6 ballot, including one that’s there for the eighth time.

Called the “Youngstown Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights,” the proposal would ban fracking and forbid city government to use water and wastewater funds for private economic development projects. It’s failed seven other times.

Also on the ballot are proposals to eliminate term limits for city council members and for council president.

