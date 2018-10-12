Youngstown firefighters say downtown is at risk

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Professional Firefighters Local 312 said today that the city’s decision to mothball a fire truck at its downtown fire station is putting improvements to the city’s downtown at risk.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page and sent to local media, the union said the city is playing a “shell game,” because while no firefighters are being laid off or stations closed, fire protection is being reduced.

The union said the downtown has several high rise buildings, new businesses and a new hotel which are being affected because the absence of a truck downtown means less equipment and personnel are available to respond and put out a fire in the immediate vicinity of the downtown station.

The city has been closing stations on a rotating basis and decided last week to cease operations on one of the downtown trucks in an effort to save money because the city is facing a projected deficit over $2 million by the end of 2019.