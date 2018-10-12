Stock open sharply higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street following a two-day rout that shattered a long period of calm on the market.
Big technology and consumer-focused companies, which took some of the worst losses earlier this week, were solidly higher in early trading Friday.
Amazon jumped 3.8 percent and Apple clawed back 2.9 percent.
Citigroup jumped 2.5 percent after reporting higher earnings.
Asian and European markets were also higher.
The S&P 500 index rose 41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,770. The index is still headed for its worst week since March.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383 points, or 1.5 percent, to 25,433. The Nasdaq composite jumped 163 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,491.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.16 percent.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 18, 2017 9:48 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher
- August 14, 2017 9:48 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- December 18, 2017 10:09 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street
- September 14, 2016 9:58 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Energy stocks open slightly higher
- October 10, 2017 9:52 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.