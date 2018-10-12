Poland schools negotiations update

Staff report

POLAND

Poland School District issued a news release Thursday afternoon stating Superintendent David Janofa and the board of education “are working diligently to reach a fair and equitable agreement, which is a priority for the district.”

“The Poland Board of Education has engaged in good-faith negotiations with representatives from the Poland Education Association for more than four months,” the statement says. “During that time, the parties have reached tentative agreements on a number of noneconomic items. However, there remains a fundamental disagreement between the parties as it relates to salaries and benefits.”

Poland teachers are working in their seventh week without a contract and are in mediation.

Janofa said in the statement the district is in the midst of difficult economic times, and although it is not an ideal time for the district, “the collaboration and understanding of staff and community cannot be understated.”

“Despite the economic realities, the board has worked hard to provide our teachers with a competitive financial package with a minimal increase in health care contributions, while at the same time, maintaining our stewardship of the public trust and the fiscal integrity of the district,” the statement says, “... but there are limits to what we can do.”

The statement continued to say the board does not want negotiations to be played out through the media “out of respect for PEA members and the mediation process,” said Elinor Zedaker, school board president. “The board of education will respond if it has to, but the board of education would much rather put energy into getting a contract.”

A statement from the PEA teachers union Thursday night said:

“The PEA is not asking for anything outside the financial means of this board. Our teachers understand fiscal responsibility. All we are asking for is a fair and equitable contract.”