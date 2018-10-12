Boardman Board of Education examines report card’s highs and lows

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The school board took an in-depth look at the highs and lows of the district’s state report card at its meeting Thursday.

In the first year that Ohio state report cards featured an overall score, Boardman earned a C grade, made up of two A’s, two C’s and two D’s.

Boardman’s lowest grades this year were on indicators for “progress” and “prepared for success.” The district’s highest grades were on indicators for “gap closing” and “graduation rate.”

The board discussed ideas for improving its lowest grades but also spent time explaining how the grades were earned.

One of the more complicated metrics on the report card is the “progress” score, which measures students’ achievement relative to their peers.

Superintendent Tim Saxton explained the results of the score are on a bell curve because each school district can’t achieve an A.

“The tough part about the growth is that with achievement, theoretically, you can get all your kids to move up, but if you’re not moving as far as the person next door, then you’re getting an F. It’s tough to put your brain around that, to be honest,” said Jared Cardillo, school district director of instruction.

The group also took time to recognize the areas in which the district excelled.

The A that Boardman earned on the “gap closing” indicator reflects the fact each student subgroup in the district is achieving according to state standards.

The subgroups measured last year are: all students, Asian/Pacific Islanders, white, English learners, economic disadvantaged, multiracial, Hispanic, black and special education.

Board members wanted to impress upon the community that the scores do not fully capture Boardman School District.

“This is important, but I don’t think it truly reflects what’s going on in our district. There are unbelievable things going on at Boardman,” Cardillo said.