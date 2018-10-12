Voters to decide on road, school levies

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Liberty voters will decide Nov. 6 whether to support a higher road levy to increase the amount of roads that are paved annually.

The township seeks to replace the current five-year, 1.25-mill levy that expires next year with a 12-year, 2.5-mill levy, which is projected to raise $543,924 annually.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $88 per year.

If the proposed levy passes, it will start generating revenue next year and replace the current levy.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak points out that the current levy took three attempts to pass, and she is concerned a higher levy won’t appeal to voters. Trustee Arnie Clebone, however, said the levy is necessary to improve the township’s roads.

The topic has been contentious with residents at meetings.

If the levy doesn’t pass, there may be no funds left for paving roads in 2020.

“I think people are realizing that the roads need work, and they see it every day,” Clebone said.

A study conducted by the Trumbull County Engineer’s office showed that out of the township’s 62 miles of roads, many are in poor condition.

The county estimated it will cost $8 million to fix all the roads; Clebone said the current levy isn’t enough.

One goal with the proposed levy would be to tackle 8 miles on 13 streets the first year.

Clebone believes that having more funds to work with will allow the township to access more state matching grants and Ohio Public Works Commision loans.

Getting a bigger chunk of the roads done the first year of the levy could result in less maintenance work, Clebone said.

There also will be a five-year, 3.7-mill school renewal levy on the ballot. The levy would generate $839,531 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $129.50 annually.

“It’s absolutely essential to the operation of the district. We use this for building upkeep and infrastructure stability,” Superintendent Joe Nohra said.

Administrator Pat Ungaro said he supports both levies, as he believes they will improve market values in the township.