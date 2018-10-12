Probate Judge Rusu faces a public reprimand
COLUMBUS
Mahoning County Probate Court Judge Robert N. Rusu faces a public reprimand for failing to recuse himself as judge from cases he had previously taken as an attorney.
The Ohio Supreme Court Board of Professional Conduct on Monday filed its recommendation, which followed a June disciplinary hearing.
A complaint filed in January accused Judge Rusu of hearing more than 200 cases in which he had also served as an attorney. Judge Rusu admitted to the misconduct and said he misinterpreted judicial rules.
Judge Rusu was also ordered to pay more than $900 in fees for the disciplinary proceedings.
