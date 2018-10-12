POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman:

Oct. 5

Burglary: To a home in the 4600 block of Lockwood Boulevard via the front door. A 42-inch TV and drug paraphernalia were missing.

Theft: Aaron Z. Farrell, 26, of Market Street, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $107 worth of merchandise that included a T-shirt from the J.C. Penney store in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing a $30 power bank from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Fraud: An East Midlothian Boulevard man discovered a $3,722 fraudulent credit-card charge that apparently originated in Montreal.

Theft: A Shields Road woman noticed her wallet missing after it had fallen from her purse near her apartment.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $260 worth of clothing from the J.C. Penney store.

Oct. 6

Citations: A suspicious vehicle investigation resulted in minor-misdemeanor citations charging a 16-year-old Boardman boy with having a digital scale and small bag of suspected marijuana, as well as another 16-year-old township boy with possessing a tobacco product.

Menacing: A Firnley Avenue man alleged a solicitor who was trying to sell newspapers threatened the accuser when he asked the person to leave.

Summons: Police in the 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Road charged Loveish O. Sharma, 19, of Market Street, Boardman, with consumption of an alcoholic beverage under age 21 after alleging having found in Sharma’s vehicle an empty can of beer.

Arrest: East Palestine authorities handed to township police Shawn M. Lonkert, 39, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, who was charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing, related to a situation Aug. 10 in which an intoxicated man reportedly had threatened to kill himself with a knife then kill officers if they approached his residence. During the incident, authorities had to close Southern Boulevard to traffic between Washington Boulevard and McClurg Road, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: A New Middletown man reported someone cracked his vehicle’s front grill and placed an unknown substance on its front windshield and hood while he patronized a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: Warren police handed to Boardman authorities Jonathan J. McFall, 26, of Pawnee Street Southwest, Warren, who was wanted on a theft warrant after a woman reported a 16-inch chain saw stolen Sept. 24 from her Cheriwood Court residence.

Theft by deception: A Ewing Road man who had answered an online ad to buy three items for $205 from a woman told officers the supposed seller blocked him from contacting her.

Oct.7

Fraud: An Oakridge Drive man discovered suspicious activity to his Uber account that consisted of a series of $3 charges for rides accompanied by $100 tips.

Theft: A Salem woman at Southern Park Mall noticed her $500 cellphone missing.

Theft: A woman in her 40s who uses a wheelchair reportedly took $75 worth of food products from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Criminal damaging: A Boardman woman left a South Avenue store and saw that a passenger-side window to her car had been broken.

Drugs: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to take custody of Stacy M. Walker, 38, of North Park Road, Brookfield, who was charged with drug abuse as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia when, authorities alleged, a bag containing a rock of suspected crack cocaine and a suspected crack pipe were found during a traffic stop. In addition, Kenneth C. Wright, 64, of Walker Mill Road, Poland, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired. Results of a urine test he took were pending.

Theft: Nicholas S. Huncherick, 31, of East Liberty Street, Girard, faced a charge. Huncherick was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $107 worth of undergarments and other merchandise at Walmart.

Theft: Officers responded to a complaint that a man was removing items from cars before they charged Nicholas C. Scharringhausen, 18, with receiving stolen property, theft, criminal trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon. Scharringhausen, of Cheriwood Court, Boardman, had a backpack containing property he had stolen from other vehicles, such as a hatchet, a report stated.

Oct. 8

Arrest: A traffic stop on Market Street led to the arrest of Robyn E. Smeltzer, 38, who listed Girard addresses on East Kline and West Liberty streets and who was wanted on a Niles warrant.

Assault/criminal damaging: Police responded to a fight at a South Avenue restaurant between a boyfriend and girlfriend before the woman alleged he had pushed her backward, causing the accuser to lose her balance and fall into a fence. While there, officers also cited Barbie A. Dull, 47, of Middletown Road, New Middletown, on a charge of having suspected marijuana in her purse.

Attempted vehicle theft: Someone evidently tried to steal a tow truck from Utsinger’s Towing & Repair, 4747 South Ave., before the vehicle was found in the road nearby.

Misuse of a credit card: A Girard woman discovered her stolen credit cards had been used to rack up about $2,944 worth of fraudulent purchases from several township locations.

Domestic violence: Authorities in the 3700 block of Market Street took custody of Sohail M. Awan of Claybourne Avenue, Boardman, who was wanted on a domestic-violence charge after his wife alleged Awan, 32, awoke in a fit of rage and threatened to shoot her.

Assault/theft: Authorities responded to a large fight at Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 6691 South Ave., between members of a party and employees in which two women reportedly tossed menus at one worker, who was not injured. After the party, members left without paying a $32 food bill, a report said.

Criminal damaging: Someone threw a rock through a picture window to a home in the 20 block of Romaine Avenue.

Criminal mischief: A Ferncliffe Avenue woman told officers several golf balls had been tossed into her front yard and at her vehicle.

Vandalism: A Youngstown man told police someone staying without permission at a piece of rental property he owns on Terrace Drive did $1,200 in damage that included placing holes in walls.

Theft: The owner of W&W Construction & Electric, 2050 Walker Mill Road, found that about $850 worth of tools, including an 18-volt battery charger, was missing.

Theft/damage: A Mathews Road man saw that someone damaged his car’s door lock before taking a camera and accessories, a firearm and football equipment.

Menacing: A worker for a Boardman-Canfield Road restaurant reported a man has given her unwanted attention that included trying to deliver to the accuser a letter containing romantic overtures.

Vandalism: Two windows to a vehicle a South Avenue business owns were smashed, resulting in a $500 damage estimate.

Vandalism: A rental car at a Tiffany Boulevard motel was found with both of its windshields smashed, and that a key had been used to damage a portion of the finish. The damage estimate was more than $1,000.

Oct. 9

Arrests: Officers charged Heather L. Church, 30, of Market Street, Boardman, with theft and possessing criminal tools, as well as Ramon C. Douglas, 44, of East Marion Avenue, Youngstown, with receiving stolen property after about $193 worth of clothing was stolen from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road. Church also used a tool to cut price tags from the items; in addition, Douglas placed a tote bag that contained stolen merchandise into a nearby trash bin, a report showed.

Attempted breaking and entering: Someone tried to break into Groomco Pet Grooming and Sharpening, 980 Mathews Road, and damaged a door knob.

Criminal damaging: A Shadyside Drive woman reported someone with a BB gun twice shot and damaged a front picture window.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle that belongs to Four Wheels Cars, 5925 South Ave., sustained a shattered rear window. Damage came to $400.

Fraud: An Annawan Lane woman told authorities she paid a company $2,840 to repair her roof with the promise that workers would be enlisted to perform the job, only to discover no one showed up.

Possible arson: Police and firefighters responded to a possible truck fire at a Market Street motel, where they reportedly found a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Theft by deception: An Afton Avenue man alleged a contractor he had hired for a variety of home-related projects took from him a $3,732 deposit, yet completed only a fraction of the work.

Theft: A Poland man noticed a $40 unauthorized charge on his credit-card statement, which originated from a Boardman-Poland Road gas station.

Oct. 10

Aggravated menacing: An Erskine Avenue boy told police he had received several threatening messages on Snapchat.

Breaking and entering: Bernard Solic, 78, of Spring Garden Court, Boardman, surrendered on a breaking-and-entering charge, related to a Sept. 23 break-in at Plaza Donuts, 712 Boardman-Canfield Road, from which an undisclosed amount of money was missing.

Theft: A Salem woman reported $650 had been removed from her wallet at a Market Street gas station.

Overdose: Officers answered a call pertaining to a possibly intoxicated man at a Market Street gas station, where the man reportedly admitted having taken a blue pill before he was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Overdose: Police responded to a Market Street motel and reportedly found a man in his room lying partially in a shower stall and struggling to breathe. He was given naloxone before being taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, a report said.

Theft: An estimated $50 was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Sahara Trail.

Theft: Amber R. Bell, 28, of Ayers Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally self-scanning $129 worth of groceries incorrectly while in Walmart.

Domestic violence: Christian M.R. Elford, 22, of Carter Circle, Boardman, was taken into custody on a felony domestic-violence warrant from Struthers Municipal Court.

Theft: Authorities charged Nicholas B. Weiler, 21, after alleging the Lititz, Pa., man had stolen about $237 worth of mainly clothing from the J.C. Penney store.

Theft: Police on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown picked up Harry N. Lutman, 54, who was wanted on a theft charge. Lutman, of South Meridian Road, Austintown, was accused of taking a $10 shirt and other property Oct. 3 from a Salvation Army thrift store, 444 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Menacing: A woman told officers a juvenile and a man in his 20s had threatened her outside of her Shadyside Drive residence.

Theft: A West Boulevard woman discovered a $150 check missing from her car.

Theft: Nilyshia L. Anderson of Shehy Street, Youngstown, faced a charge. Anderson, 23, was accused of purposely neglecting to self-scan a variety of groceries at Walmart.

Oct. 11

Domestic violence: Michael E. Hiet Jr. of Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument regarding one of their children, Hiet, 39, threatened to punch her face.