POLAND


October 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

POLAND

Streets and bridges levy

The levy is new and for a fixed rate.

With current property values, this levy now amounts to 2.03 mills.

The levy will generate $650,317 annually.

The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home is $71.05 annually.

Levy funds will be used for paving roads.

Road department expects to bring in about $715,996 in revenue this fiscal year, not including the carryover or potential passage of the levy.

Road department expects to appropriate approximately $800,000 for fiscal year 2019.

Source: Fiscal officer Paul Canter

