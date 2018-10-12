POLAND
POLAND
Streets and bridges levy
The levy is new and for a fixed rate.
With current property values, this levy now amounts to 2.03 mills.
The levy will generate $650,317 annually.
The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home is $71.05 annually.
Levy funds will be used for paving roads.
Road department expects to bring in about $715,996 in revenue this fiscal year, not including the carryover or potential passage of the levy.
Road department expects to appropriate approximately $800,000 for fiscal year 2019.
Source: Fiscal officer Paul Canter
More like this from vindy.com
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Poland Schools | About the levy The Poland Local School District seeks a five-year renewal of an emergency operating levy that generates $2,297,755 annually.
- September 6, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Poland council approves four levies for fall ballot
- October 17, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Poland schools seek five-year renewal of emergency operating levy
- September 7, 2016 midnight
- October 21, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Trumbull County voters to decide on new, renewal levies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.