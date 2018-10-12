oddly enough

Proposal on Colo. peak leads to altitude issues

BOULDER, Colo.

A Texas man found a scenic location in the Colorado mountains to propose to his girlfriend, but the couple ran into trouble on the way down.

The Boulder County sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Joshua Mason of Denton, Texas, took 28-year-old Katie Davis on a hike to Jasper Peak at an elevation of nearly 13,000 feet.

They got lost as darkness fell.

The couple were showing signs of altitude sickness and dehydration when a hiker found them. He led them to his camp and gave them food, water and a place to warm up. Another camper called for help.

Rescuers reached the camp the next day and walked the couple to their car. They didn’t require medical treatment.

City has new ‘Snapcrap’ app to report dirty streets

SAN FRANCISCO

A newcomer to San Francisco has created a free app to make it easier for people to report poop and used needles on the city’s famously dirty streets.

Sean Miller, 24, moved to San Francisco from Vermont after college last year and said he was astonished by the amount of public grime. His “Snapcrap” app was released over the weekend for iOS users and declares itself the “fastest way” to request cleaning in San Francisco.

“See something gross? Just snap a photo and press submit,” the app’s description reads.

The photos are passed to the city’s Public Works department, which has its own 311 app to report feces and trash, as well as potholes and graffiti.

Antsy at the airport: Insects colonize family car

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A North Carolina family returned from a three-day trip to find their car parked at the airport had been possessed by a colony of ants.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Caroline Tedder Hacker lodged a complaint on Facebook, warning people not to park in a certain section of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s parking lot.

She said the car’s interior and engine were infested with ants, and her 11-month-old daughter had ants crawling on her during their ride back to Greensboro. She said the colony had been inside long enough to build a nest in the corner of the engine.

Airport officials told the newspaper they offered to pay the cost of cleaning, in addition to waiving parking costs. They said ants tend to surface around this time of year.

Associated Press