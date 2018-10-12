Niles mans pleads to lesser charge in infant case

WARREN — A Niles man who faced a murder charge in the Feb. 10 death of his infant daughter pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.

Matthew Wilson, of Niles, accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to one amended count of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors chose not to pursue separate counts of felonious assault and endangering children.

Attorneys agreed on a prison sentence of nine years. Records show Wilson waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation.

