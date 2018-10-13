Mental health board, children services seek levy renewals

YOUNGSTOWN — Two levies up for renewal on the Nov. 6 ballot each account for about half the operating budgets of two county departments.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board seeks to renew its 0.85-mill operating levy for another five years and increase it to 1.35 mills, which would generate $5.4 million of its total $11 million annual budget. Mahoning County Children Services is seeking renewal of its 1.85-mill levy to generate $8.2 million of its total $15.1 million annual budget.

