Mental health board, children services seek levy renewals


October 12, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Two levies up for renewal on the Nov. 6 ballot each account for about half the operating budgets of two county departments.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board seeks to renew its 0.85-mill operating levy for another five years and increase it to 1.35 mills, which would generate $5.4 million of its total $11 million annual budget. Mahoning County Children Services is seeking renewal of its 1.85-mill levy to generate $8.2 million of its total $15.1 million annual budget.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000