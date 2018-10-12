Marshals arrest man indicted in several sex crimes
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Marshals today arrested a city man indicted Thursday on several sex crime charges, at least one of which involved a minor.
Kendrick A. R. Mickel, 22, was reportedly aware of his indictment on counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and waited for marshals to take him into custody at his Pineview Avenue home, according to U.S. Marshal Glen Riddle.
Mickel is set for arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
