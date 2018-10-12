MAHONING COUNTY

Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following people Thursday:

Jeremy Tomlin, 31, Winona Drive, felonious assault.

Jerry Robinson, 51, Neosho Avenue, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and obstructing official business.

Austin Little Joe, 19, Hamilton Avenue, Campbell, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Christian Sumpter, 24, North Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, felonious assault.

Zion Gilmore, 18, East Boston Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Christina Bosley, 35, Terrace Street, Struthers, domestic violence.

Jeffrey Bachani, 25, Indianola Road, Boardman, violation of a protection order.

Donald Goard, 57, Pasadena Avenue, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Megan Clifton, 36, Walnut Avenue, New Kensington, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs.

Vincent Carosella, 56, c/o Mahoning County jail, breaking and entering.

Troy Griffin, 20, Ferndale Avenue, breaking and entering.

Christopher Ramey, 27, Millard Avenue, Conneaut, aggravated possession of drugs.

David Shears, 51, Crabwood Drive, Austintown, possession of heroin.

Cynthia Fisher, 54, Kirk Road, Austintown, unauthorized use of property.

Kendrick Mickel, 22, Pineview Avenue, three counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful/obscene to juveniles.

Michael Melnick, 64, 6th Street, Campbell, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jessie Smith, 29, c/o Ohio State Penitentiary, harassment with bodily substance.

Source: Mahoning Co. clerk of courts