Liberty

Ballot issues

Township residents will see these two levies on the November ballot.

Road levy

A 12-year, 2.5-mill road levy that will generate $543,924 annually.

The current 1.25-mill levy expires in 2019.

The proposed levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $88 per year.

Trustee Arnie Clebone hopes to pave 8 miles of roads in 2019 with the potential increased revenue.

School levy

A five-year, 3.7-mill school renewal levy that will generate $839,531 annually.

The current levy is the same amount and expires next year.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $129.50 per year.

The levy is vital for the school district’s infrastructure costs, school officials said.

Source: Liberty Township