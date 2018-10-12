Liberty
Ballot issues
Township residents will see these two levies on the November ballot.
Road levy
A 12-year, 2.5-mill road levy that will generate $543,924 annually.
The current 1.25-mill levy expires in 2019.
The proposed levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $88 per year.
Trustee Arnie Clebone hopes to pave 8 miles of roads in 2019 with the potential increased revenue.
School levy
A five-year, 3.7-mill school renewal levy that will generate $839,531 annually.
The current levy is the same amount and expires next year.
The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $129.50 per year.
The levy is vital for the school district’s infrastructure costs, school officials said.
Source: Liberty Township
