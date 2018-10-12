Lee Brice concert tickets on sale
WARREN — Tickets for the Dec. 13 concert by country music artist Lee Brice at Packard Music Hall are now on sale.
Prices are $25, $45, $55 and $69. To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 8, 2018 10:13 a.m.
Lee Brice coming to Packard hall
- May 18, 2018 11:30 a.m.
Ted Nugent tickets now on sale
- May 24, 2018 10:31 a.m.
Alice Cooper concert tickets on sale
- April 23, 2018 10:30 a.m.
Guitarist Don Felder coming to Packard hall
- March 22, 2018 2:48 p.m.
New date set for Dwight Yoakam concert at W.D. Packard Music Hall
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.