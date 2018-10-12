BREAKING: City Schools CEO Mohip done after this school year

Lee Brice concert tickets on sale


October 12, 2018 at 10:35a.m.

WARREN — Tickets for the Dec. 13 concert by country music artist Lee Brice at Packard Music Hall are now on sale.

Prices are $25, $45, $55 and $69. To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

