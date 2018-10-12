LaRosa gets life in prison without parole for neighbor's killing

WARREN — Jacob LaRosa, 19, who killed his elderly neighbor March 3, 2015, in her home on Cherry Street in Niles, was sentenced today to life in prison without parole.

LaRosa, who was 15 when he killed 94-year-old Marie Belcastro, was convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and attempted rape.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court had a two-day hearing in April to hear testimony from prosecution witnesses, including county Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, who has since died.