Free turkey giveaway Saturday at Youngstown church
YOUNGSTOWN — Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., will be giving away free turkeys from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is first come, first served as there is a limited amount of turkeys available.
