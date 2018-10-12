Free turkey giveaway Saturday at Youngstown church


October 12, 2018 at 4:25p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., will be giving away free turkeys from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is first come, first served as there is a limited amount of turkeys available.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000