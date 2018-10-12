Fire contained in laundry room at Gypsy Lane apartments

BREAKING: City Schools CEO Mohip done after this school year

October 12, 2018 at 10:16a.m.

LIBERTY — Liberty firefighters contained a fire that broke out in the laundry room of the Deville apartment complex on Gypsy Lane today.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m.

Fire Captain Bill Opsitnik said it appears to be accidental. The fire was put out before it could spread to other rooms.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross will assist with finding tenants a place to stay if their rooms were damaged by smoke.

Vienna and Hubbard firefighters and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station provided mutual aid.

The fire is under investigation.

