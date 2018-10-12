Father, son indicted in gun transfer scheme

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury has indicted a son for transferring a gun to his father who is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

The father, Rodney McMeans Sr., 43, of Struthers was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

His son, Rodney McMeans Jr., 24, of Youngstown, was indicted on a count of transferring a firearm to a prohibited person .

A news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney For The Northern District Of Ohio said the younger McMeans gave a pistol to his father sometime between January and April 24 and that the son knew or should have known of his father’s criminal record that barred him from owning a firearm.