Customer, waitress brawl at Asuka in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A fight broke out at the Asuka Japanese Cuisine restaurant on Market Street over a customer’s bill Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The customer from New Castle, Pa. got into an argument with a waiter of Boardman that sparked the brawl.

The two gave different accounts, but a witness told police that the customer yelled at the waiter and struck her several times.

The report said the two “engaged in mutual combat” that was broken up by another witness.

Asuka management will provide video surveillance to police.