Cops seize more than 180 painkillers in separate incidents


October 12, 2018 at 12:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City police Thursday seized more than 180 painkillers in separate incidents.

About 5 p.m., officers serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 329 E. Judson Ave. home found 96 painkillers, two scales and two bags of marijuana.

Issued citations for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia were Jose Luis Valentin, 22; Emmanuel Valentin, 21; and NaikyaParker, 19.

About 12:10 p.m. police found 85 painkillers and a bag of marijuana inside a car that Marshella Hodge, 18, of East Florida Avenue was driving that was pulled over at Hillman Street and West Hylda Avenue for running a stop sign. The officers there issued citations for possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

