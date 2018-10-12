Company appeals denial of application

BOARDMAN

Local smartphone repair company Broke Ass Phone appealed the denial of its application to post a sign at its business Thursday, according to court filings.

Boardman’s zoning inspector on Nov. 17, 2015, denied the company’s application to post a sign with its name.

The inspector cited a zoning resolution forbidding signs that “contain statements, words or pictures of obscene, pornographic, immoral character or which contain advertising that is false.”

Broke Ass Phone filed the appeal in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Chamber to have marketing event

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a free marketing event featuring USPS and Sentext from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Home2Suites by Hilton.

It is an event featuring marketing tools to help grow a business.

Attendees will hear from Mark Daddario, senior sales executive from the United States Postal Service about USPS’s new Informed Delivery mail app and its free advertising opportunities for businesses.

Don Schuler, local rep for Sentext Solutions, will be on hand to talk about Sentext’s SMS text message mobile marketing tool.

Registration is required. Space will be limited to the first 30 registrants.

Register via email to becky@regionalchamber.com, or call Becky at 330-744-2131, ext. 1219.

Calif. man charged with threatening to kill Feinstein

LANCASTER, Calif.

A Southern California man has been arrested after authorities say he sent an email threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Authorities say Craig Shaver of Lancaster sent a Sept. 30 email to the senator. Other details weren’t disclosed.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Shaver, who has a 1991 grand theft conviction, attempted a criminal threat and accused him of being a felon in illegal possession of a revolver. He could face more than three years in prison if convicted.

It wasn’t clear whether Shaver has an attorney.

Washington state ends death penalty

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington’s Supreme Court unanimously struck down the state’s death penalty Thursday as arbitrary and racially biased, making it the 20th state to do away with capital punishment.

Execution was already extremely rare in Washington, with five prisoners put to death in recent decades and a governor-imposed moratorium blocking its use since 2014.

But the court’s opinion eliminated it entirely, converted the sentences for the state’s eight death-row inmates to life in prison without release, and furthered a trend away from capital punishment in the U.S.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 35.67-0.39

Aqua America, .20 36.47 -1.07

Avalon Holdings,3.05-0.02

Chemical Bank, .2850.77-1.80Community Health Sys, .212.66-0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.500.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.70 -0.36

First Energy, .36 37.21-0.84

Fifth/Third, .1627.23-0.73

First Niles Financial, .05——

FNB Corp., .1212.25-0.40

General Motors, .3832.31-0.29

General Electric, .1212.72-0.56

Huntington Bank, .11 14.71-0.44

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.13-3.34

Key Corp, .1119.24-0.68

Macy’s, .38 32.14-0.62

Parker Hannifin, .76165.60-6.53

PNC, .75131.61-4.59

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88170.40-2.15

Stoneridge 24.73 -0.16

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.15-0.19

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.