College Credit Plus is focus of meeting next week
YOUNGSTOWN
Parents and guardians of Youngstown City School District students are invited to a meeting next week to learn about College Credit Plus.
College Credit Plus is a program that will enable students in grades seven through 12 to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking college courses from a public or private college or university.
Any student or parent/guardian of a student interested in participating in College Credit Plus should attend the informational meeting:
Date: Thursday, Oct. 18,
Time: 5:45 p.m. – doors open
6 p.m. to 8 p.m., program presentation
Place: Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center
