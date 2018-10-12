College Credit Plus is focus of meeting next week

YOUNGSTOWN

Parents and guardians of Youngstown City School District students are invited to a meeting next week to learn about College Credit Plus.

College Credit Plus is a program that will enable students in grades seven through 12 to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking college courses from a public or private college or university.

Any student or parent/guardian of a student interested in participating in College Credit Plus should attend the informational meeting:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 18,

Time: 5:45 p.m. – doors open

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., program presentation

Place: Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center