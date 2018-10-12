Chilly weather on tap in Valley next several days

YOUNGSTOWN — With the days of 80 degrees or higher in the Mahoning Valley’s rear-view mirror, the temperature is expected to drop to the mid- to upper 30s late tonight and early Sunday.

Patchy frost is possible, too.

“Nothing like a wardrobe change in the course of a couple of days,” said Karen Oudeman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The high today will be near 50 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

