Chilly weather on tap in Valley next several days


October 12, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — With the days of 80 degrees or higher in the Mahoning Valley’s rear-view mirror, the temperature is expected to drop to the mid- to upper 30s late tonight and early Sunday.

Patchy frost is possible, too.

“Nothing like a wardrobe change in the course of a couple of days,” said Karen Oudeman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The high today will be near 50 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator or Vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900