A third Wendover Circle resident takes $2,500 settlement from Youngstown for water damage

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city has come to a settlement with a third Wendover Circle family that had extensive damage to its home from a water break 10 months ago.

James and Emmalyn Borak accepted the city’s $2,500 offer in exchange for not filing a lawsuit.

The board of control approved that settlement Thursday.

On Sept. 27, the board approved $2,500 settlements with August and Barbara Angel and Janet Cullen, Wendover Circle residents who also experienced major damage from the December 2017 water break.

There are three other Wendover Circle property owners who have not accepted the city’s $2,500 settlement proposals.

The city is willing to give no more than $2,500 to the residents for the damage caused in the break.

Some residents have said they suffered five figures worth of damage, and their insurance companies paid a fraction of their bills.

A waterline on Wendover Circle, near Kirk Road, on the city’s West Side, broke in December, causing water to flow into the basements of a number of homes.