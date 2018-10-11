Woman in duct-taping case rearrested on new charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman woman who was sentenced to nine months prison last November for duct taping her son to a chair has been rearrested after being released from prison early.
Susan Malysa, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday by the Adult Parole Authority on a probation violation. There is no word yet on how she violated her probation.
Malysa was sentenced to prison by Common Pleas Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum but granted early release in February and placed on three years probation.
She was charged in June 2017 for duct-taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 11, 2018 12:37 p.m.
Boardman mom violates probation and is jailed
- February 15, 2018 8:58 a.m.
Judge grants release to mother who taped son to chair
- September 27, 2017 12:04 p.m.
Boardman woman pleads guilty in duct-taping case
- September 28, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Mom pleads guilty to duct-taping child to chair
- February 16, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Judge grants early release to mom who taped son to chair
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.