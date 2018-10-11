Trial rescheduled in Warren woman’s death

COLUMBUS

The trial of a Columbus man accused of raping, torturing and killing a young Warren woman in her Columbus apartment has been reset from today to April 5, 2019.

Hearings are scheduled in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 4, 2018, and Feb. 4, 2019, according to online court records.

Anthony J. Pardon, 53, could get the death penalty if he’s convicted of some of the charges he faces in the death of Rachel Anderson, 24, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate found dead Jan. 29 in her closet.

Anderson was found after co-workers who went looking for when she didn’t report for work at a Columbus funeral home. Police said she died of asphyxiation.

Pardon spent 24 years in prison for an attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape he committed in Columbus in 1982. He also spent 10 years in prison for failing to notify Georgia officials that he had moved to that state.

Drainage-ditch work

YOUNGSTOWN

The street department and the Ohio Department of Transportation are improving the drainage ditch on the eastbound side of the Himrod Avenue Expressway.

That will result in the eastbound side of the expressway being closed from 7 a.m. today to 3 p.m. Friday from the Wilson Avenue exit to the Albert Street exit.

Contractors skip out

BOARDMAN

Two township residents report they hired contractors for home repairs and the contractors failed to complete the repairs after receiving advance payments, according to police reports.

One victim told police Tuesday afternoon he hired a contractor to install a fence on his Afton Avenue property. The victim says he gave the contractor two payments of $1,866, but the contractor did not return to complete the project. The victim has unsuccessfully attempted to contact him.

The second victim told police Tuesday morning she hired a contractor to repair the roof of her home on Annawan Lane. She paid him $2,840, but the contractor never made plans to complete the repair.

When she asked for a refund, he refused and stopped responding to her communication.

Still no pact for teachers

POLAND

Poland teachers are working their seventh consecutive week without a contract, the Poland Education Association said in a news release Wednesday.

Their last meeting with the Poland Board of Education took place Oct. 4 and ended without scheduling an additional federal mediation session.

PEA spokeswoman Nichole Blaze said teachers appreciated Superintendent David Janofa’s recognition of their importance, but she said, “[the statement] is in contrast with the proposal to the PEA,” which members consider “punitive.”

PEA president Susan Holub said, “There is an atmosphere that has created an all-time low in teacher morale.”

Girard to go to trial

girard

Mayor James Melfi announced this week the city will go to trial Nov. 8-9 over its pending litigation with Ohio Central Railroad to acquire property not being used by the company. The city seeks to use the property for recreational purposes, including its bike trail plans.

Walking-trail project

YOUNGSTOWN

Using a $20,000 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners grant, the city, St. Angela Merici Parish and the Lincoln Park Watch will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to finish the Lincoln Park Walking Trail on the city’s East Side.

Volunteers will be installing items such as gates, park benches, railings, dog-waste receptacles, trash cans and extra lighting as well as painting the Council Rock and Lincoln Park signs at the park’s main entrance.

Additional volunteers are welcome to help complete the project. Volunteers should meet at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St.

Canfield one-act plays

CANFIELD

What if you had only 48 hours to write, cast, memorize and perform a one-act play?

This is what students in Canfield are faced with as they prepare Halloween/horror plays.

The students will have exactly 48 hours to be ready when the curtain goes up in the Canfield High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday. The show is open to the public and tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Community dinner

BOARDMAN

The S.O.A.R. Team at Lockwood United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., is hosting a free community dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The menu includes pasta and meatballs, bread and butter, salad, a variety of desserts and drinks.

Salt-storage structure is ready in Struthers

STRUTHERS

The city completed construction on a salt-storage structure as part of the its preparations for winter driving conditions.

The facility is 25 feet tall, 60 feet long and stands in the parking lot adjacent to city hall. Mayor Terry Stocker said there is enough space in the structure to store all the salt, slag and other material mixtures needed for the city’s road maintenance needs for the entire winter.

The storage structure cost approximately $54,000.