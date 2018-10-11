Professors decry YSU's lack of a Women's Center

YOUNGSTOWN — Some Youngstown State University professors wrote a letter to administrators complaining about the lack of a Women’s Center as a safe space for women.

“In August 2017, the Women and Gender center Initiative was promised ample funding and a central space to create a Women’s Center at YSU,” the letter says. “The YSU administration told us that we would have a space no later than January 2018. In January, we were informed this space would be ‘delayed’ and it has remained in such a state ever since.”

YSU has no safe space for women, the letter continues, noting there was a Sept. 6 investigation into a sexual assault that took place in Lyden House student housing.

“This absence of actions shows us that you are not prioritizing the commitment to make our campus safe,” said Megan List, YSU assistant professor and Women’s Initiative director, in an email to university Provost Joseph Mosca. “Implicit in this choice, you are not making it a priority to reduce the sexual assaults on campus, or the amount of sexual harassment to our students, staff, and faculty. This is unfortunate. We hope in the forthcoming weeks, as we make our case to the wider community, that you and the president will reconsider your values.”