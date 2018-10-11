Police ID man suspected of shoplifting with son

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township detectives said they’ve identified the man suspected of shoplifting from the GameStop store along Mahoning Avenue on Monday.

That man, who purportedly stole a Call of Duty T-shirt and baseball cap while at the store with his young son, has not been charged, Detective Jeff Solic said Wednesday.

Surveillance camera footage showed the man was in the store for just minutes before taking the clothing from a display and stuffing it in his pockets while his son was next to him.

The two then left the store shortly after being approached by a sales associate.

The man is described as a white male in his 30s standing 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds. The man’s son is estimated to be 8 years old.

Austintown police circulated a still from the store’s surveillance camera on Facebook on Tuesday. Police said Facebook denizens have been “extremely helpful” in helping solve other crimes.