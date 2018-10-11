Poland township trustees vote to purchase report-sharing software for police department
POLAND
Township trustees voted to purchase a dispatch upgrade for the police department.
The upgrade, which will cost about $28,000, will allow participating departments to share police reports.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman, Austintown and Canfield police departments are switching to the new system.
At this time, because the township dispatches through the Boardman Police Department, a Poland Township officer who conducts a traffic stop would be able to see if the driver had recently received a warning in Boardman.
The dispatch upgrade will do the same thing for police reports.
“If you file a police report, or you were arrested in one of these [jurisdictions that participate in the upgrade], that information will be shared amongst every police department that’s part of this. It’s kind of like leaning toward multijurisdictional policing,” said police Chief Brian Goodin at Wednesday’s trustees’ meeting.
With its current system, Poland Township police can only search its database for its own reports. The township police department’s current software is hosted in Canfield and is in the process of being phased out.
Trustee Eric Ungaro supported the purchase without hesitation.
“This is safety. ... To me, this is a no-brainer,” Ungaro said.
