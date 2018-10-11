UPDATE | OSHP investigating 2-vehicle crash in Beaver Township

NORTH LIMA — A head-on crash about 3 p.m. Thursday on South Avenue Extension near Calla Road in Beaver Township left two people hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles, a van and a pickup truck, went left of center causing the crash, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The male driver of the pickup was ejected through the rear window of his vehicle and was transported by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Troopers did not release the names of the victims nor their injuries, and if any charges were filed.

Traffic was backed up after officials closed South Avenue between Calla and Western Reserve Road. The road was reopened about 6 p.m.

